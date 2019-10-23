“I respect and like that Rashmi Jha never sworn on the show,” says Samyukta

MUMBAI: 23rd October 2019: In the last episodes of MTV Ace Of Space 2, we see a lot of interesting stuff happening in the show. With the finale approaching, viewership of the show has also increased. Mastermind Vikas Gupta came up with a very unique surprise for the winning team; Kings as a result of the family special, ‘Palatna Mana Hai’ task. The task was performed by both Jacks and Kings, but Kings won with a lead of 2-1 because of Lucinda and Deepak Thakur as they did not turn to meet their loved ones.



Mastermind Vikas Gupta gave the contestants an opportunity to use the internet. Rashmi Jha and Baseer Bob were paired opposite each other for a romantic performance for their fans and followers as a part of an activity. They were also given the opportunity to record a video message for all their fans wishing them ‘Happy Diwali’ and giving out a social message of no air and noise pollution this Diwali by bursting crackers.



Mastermind went live with the contestants from the official Instagram page of AOS and his own Instagram handle, fans kept on pondering their good wishes and comments for Rashmi Jha. The biggest comment came from ex- roadies contestant Samyukta Hegde. She gave Rashmi best her wishes and she said that she loves and respects the fact that Rashmi Jha never sworn on the show.