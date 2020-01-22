I see myself playing roles that would encourage women to stand up for themselves: Akanksha Rawat

MUMBAI: Television actress Akanksha Rawat is currently part of Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn, depicting the role of goddess Parvati.

In a conversion with TellyChakkar Akanksha spoke about her role in brief and her future plans.

Talking about her character in brief, she shared, “I play Goddess Parvati, who along with Shiv is narrating the story of Shiv's next incarnation of Shiva as Hanuman. The show moves ahead in their conversation. Parvati has a human element of curiosity and innocence, so she keeps witnessing the story unfolding on earth & asking questions to Shiva, in their conversation we get answers to many questions a views would have and we also get wisdom , which can be applied as a human in daily life. Look is very beautiful and ravishing. I guess I am looking my best so far.”

We asked if she have to do any special preference to play Goddess Parvati. She replied, “I had to learn to smile without showing my teeth, believe me it's very difficult. I had to learn to emote in a very controlled manner, being playing Divine. So unlike as a human where I would behave, very openly, very freely, here as a Goddess, I have to be very controlled in my performance. It's not easy to underlay yet convey the emotions perfectly.”

Talking about the kind of roles she wishes to play in the near future, Akanksha averred, “I have done few south Indian films and I am open to doing Hindi films too, lets see what comes forward. I am not actively trying for films but sure if a good role comes my way, I would love to do it. I see myself playing roles that would encourage women to stand up for themselves, come in their own strength, just like I am doing in my personal life.”

Good luck!