I seriously do not understand why I are production houses rolling out seasons of shows which were famous back in time: Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI: Vishal Aditya Singh is one artist who has always tried to do different things in his career.

While he was last seen in Bigg Boss 13

Vishal shared, “The one thing I benefited by participating in Bigg Boss is that I became a household name and people got to know what kind of a person I really am. I have got a very positive response from the audience and people who are close to me a little disappointed with all that has happened to me in Bigg Boss. It was a little disturbed post Bigg Boss however when I came out and so the audience response I was relieved. With regards to my career I was approached for a few projects however I am a little choosy so I did not take up those projects.

I always want to do different kinds of roles and so far I have played distinguished characters. I do not want to play the role of a hero who takes care of his family and wife. I want to play something which has more contribution to the show and the script. When I wake up in the morning I want to look forward to going on the set and doing something challenging. With regards to music videos I have been offered but I think to myself that I do not listen to such songs myself so how will I be able to justify it? I do not want to do something just for the sake of earning money.”

Vishal further added, “I definitely want to do series on the OTT space what a majority shows currently selling sex according to me it is not very necessary to include skin show for every series I want to do a project what has a good script.”

Shedding some light about the launch of seasons of popular shows, Vishal said, “I seriously do not understand why are production houses rolling out seasons off shows there was an era when used to air 25 different kind of shows made by 25 different production houses what's different stories and unique concepts. When the watch shows personally they prefer you win something which is different but while making shows they do not use their creativity.

I want to appeal to the audience that if they do not like what they watch, please be opinionated about it and for the channel and production houses, I would like to say that art is the face of our fraternity so keep it clean.”

