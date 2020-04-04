I thought Avinesh Rekhi was also a newbie just like me: Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia aka Meher of Chhoti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Chhoti Sardarni has been an expectedly successful show on Television. The show has proved its potential on BARC charts and also restored the faith of the industry in good content and stories. The project has a loyal and immense fan-following.

TellyChakkar.com connected with Meher aka Nimrit Alhuwaliya of Chhoti Sardarni through an exclusive LIVE session wherein the gorgeous actress shared her first impression on co-actor Avinesh Rekhi. Nimrit said, “When I first met Avinesh, I thought he was also a newbie, just like me, so I was quite casual and easy with him. When I came to know about Avinesh’s line of work and the experience he holds, I was left amazed. Also, I was astonished to learn the fact that he is so grounded despite having done so many shows and holding so much experience. Had I known about how experienced and mature he is, I would have acted differently when I first met him”.

Nimrit was also all praises for Kevina Tak aka Param, she said, “Kevina is too mature for her age. She is not only good with lines, but also has an idea about the shots that are supposed to be taken”.

Nimrit recalled her first scene from Chhoti Sardarni where she was supposed to hog on chaat, she said, “I was not satisfied with my first shot as I felt I didn’t live up to my own expectations”.

