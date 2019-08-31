I told my mother and mother-in-law as well that the show has kissing scenes: Jamai Raja 2.0 actor Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: Starring Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma, Jamai Raja was one of the most popular television soaps. Zee5 is bringing back the sequel of Zee TV’s popular show. This time the show will stream on Zee’s OTT platform Zee5 and has been titled, Jamai Raja 2.0. The makers have retained actors Ravi and Nia from the first edition.



Ravi and Nia will reprise their role of Siddharth and Roshni for Jamai Raja 2.0. The show has created hype already as fans of 'SidNi' were eager to watch their favourite jodi onscreen again. This time it's going to be a big drama-thriller with a lot of suspense and intimate sequences. For a scene, Ravi had to kiss Nia, but Ravi who is devoted to his wife Sargun Mehta wasn't really comfortable to do it. It is the first time that Ravi would be seen kissing someone onscreen and hence the Jamai Raja 2.0 actor thought he should inform his wife. "In 15 years of my career, I have never kissed a co-actor on screen and it was tough. I had huge reservations and inhibitions about it. I was so nervous the day we shot for it. In real life, Sargun never shies away from anything. I did tell her about the kissing scene and she said, ‘Why are you running it by me?’ She was supportive of me doing the scenes." A report in Hindustan Times read.



Ravi even told about the scene to his and Sargun's mother. "I told my mother and mother-in-law as well that the show has kissing scenes. I have to give credit to my co-star Nia, who made me comfortable. Her work ethic and the way she went ahead with it was commendable. Now, when I see the trailer, I realise it doesn’t make you uncomfortable, but adds to the story."