I took Charlie Chauhan, Vibha Anand and Ayaz Ahmed for dinner to convince them to take up MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan: Vikas Gupta

We already reported that Parth Samthaan was actually signed for MTV Fannah, however, later Vikas Gupta shuffled things and made him a part of MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. Earlier Utkarsh Gupta was supposed to Manik but later he was given the character of Dhruv. We also reported that the channel wanted Krissann Barretto to play the role of Nandani but Vikas convinced them that Niti would fit the bill as Nandani.

Speaking about casting the other three prominent characters for the show played by Charlie Chauhan, Vibha Anand and Ayaz Ahmed, Vikas said, “ I had to take them out for dinner and convince them because all the three actors had already done an impressive line of work and wouldn’t take just any offer that comes their way and hence I took them and we had a chat about it and that’s how I convinced them to do the show”.

