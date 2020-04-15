“I tried baking a cake for my brother’s birthday”, says Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: The beautiful and talented Avneet Kaur surely knows how to impress her fans. The queen of hearts, who plays Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is enjoying a new kind of busy schedule while at home.

Avneet is utilizing her free time to spend more quality time with her family and guess what, she also baked a birthday cake for her brother.

Avneet Kaur sharing about how she is spending this time at home, said, “I am making the best use of this time away from the shoot and spending most of it with my family as I do not get enough time with them. I’m trying out new things as I am completely free with no stress of studies as well. Recently we celebrated my brother’s birthday and I baked a cake for him and it was one of the highlights during this stay at home period.”

Avneet also added, “I am also utilizing this time to re-arrange my room, wardrobe, makeup which was long due and I am creating fun content for my social media handles. This time has also brought me much closer to my family and we are watching movies and shows together as family. I’m closest to my mother and she is like my best friend. So, we both spend a lot of time together doing mother-daughter things.”

Taking a moment to thank her fans, Avneet further added, “Another happiest moment that my entire family celebrated recently was when I touched 10 Million mark on Instagram. I’m extremely grateful to my fans, followers and the viewers of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, for all the love and support they have showered me with.”