I used to get UPSET with people complimenting me on my PHYSIQUE and not my ACTING SKILLS: Ankit Gupta aka Fateh of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Colors’ show Udaariyaan is slowly and steadily making its way to the audiences’ hearts. (Read here: Udaariyaan 4th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Fateh leaves his house)

The current track of the show revolves around Jasmin, Tejo, and Fateh successfully getting hold of fraudster Jas’ mother who trapped Tejo and her family in the fake marriage proposal.

Actor Ankit Gupta plays the character of Fateh in Udaariyaan. He essays the role of a boxer. He is often seen flexing his ogle-worthy body on the small screen. In fact, from Ankit’s first show Sadda Haq to his stint in Star Bharat’s Mayavi Maling, his physique has been the talk of the town.

Speaking of the same, Ankit said, “Initially, I used to get upset as my body and physique was much talked about rather than my acting skills or my line of work. But now I have come to terms with the same and take all compliments in a positive stride.”

When asked whether he preps before shooting for bare-body scenes, he added, “Earlier, I used to prep really hard. I used to give up the intake of salt and water but eventually, with time, I realised that staying hydrated is very important and thus now I don’t prepare much, just a little bit of pump-up before the shot and I’m good to go.”

Show some love for Ankit Gupta aka Fateh in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Udaariyaan: Jasmine gives a BEFFITING REPLY to her father who calls her IRRESPONSIBLE)