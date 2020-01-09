“I used to steal Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma’s bat during matches”, Yuzvendra Chahal

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode on The Kapil Sharma Show will have some interesting revelations from the cricket world when Kapil Sharma will be seen welcoming two of the much celebrated cricketers from the Indian cricket team: Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla. Both the cricketers are known for their exceptional leg spinning talent who have represented India in many International matches. In addition to being a visual retreat the episode will also be a roller coaster ride of sods. Be it the locker room conversations or fun facts from the cricket pitch, they will let the cat out of the bag.



Chahal started his career with being a batsman and eventually turned out to make his name in the list of fastest bowlers. He also revealed that he played few matches in IPL as a batsman. In a candid conversation, Kapil pushed Chahal to spill the beans on why he never uses his own bat and steals Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli’s bat during matches.



Confirming the rumor Chahal shares, “Yes this is true. When the bats are distributed amongst the players they are distributed according to their batting talents. I always observe who has got the lightest weight bat and I usually use their bat. Now even players are sure and prepared that I will take their bat. Mai mauka dekh ke halka bat maar leta hoon.” He Laughs.



Opening up about his young struggle days Chahal shares how he used to travel miles to practice in a well-maintained pitch, he shares, “I belong to a farmers’ family and started playing at a very early age. I used to travel almost 7 to 8kms daily on the bicycle to go for practice sessions, hence couldn’t help my father in farming. After a certain point of time, he made a pitch in our farm which made it convenient for me to play and devote time at home.”