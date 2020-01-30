I’ve STOPPED watching Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend, Akanksha Puri

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is known for several controversies and one of the major highlights of this season is contestant Paras Chhabra’s relationship.

The handsome hunk was in a steady relationship with actress Akanksha Puri. While the man has time and again been claiming that he wanted to end the relationship long before he entered the Bigg Boss house but it was Akanksha who was stubborn and hence he was forced to stay in the relationship, it looks quite unlikely as all this has cropped up only fter his closeness with Akanksha. Infact even the host of the show Salman Khan gave him a earful that the girl whom he is talking about leaving is actually sending him those expensive perfumes, shoes and clothes inside the house.

This definitely must have come as a rude shock to Akanksha and looks like she has now taken those cues into consideration and has decided to move on. While we recently reported how she was spotted gymming and there might be a possibility that she is now giving new meaning to her life, Akanksha, in a recent interview gave her take on her relationship and all what Paras is claiming inside the house.

The gorgeous actress said that she feels fortunate that Bigg Boss happened and she came to know about what’s cooking in Paras’ head. She said, “I wish yeh Bigg Boss thoda pehle hi hojaata”. Further Akanksha said that she has spent beautiful moments with Paras and would not want to spoil them by making things ugly, she rather wants to keep the pleasant memories intact”.

Akanksha further revealed that post the Weekend Ka Waar episode where Paras clearly stated that he wants to walk out of the relationship but Akanksha doesn’t let him go, she has stopped watching the show. She said, “I don’t remember watching the show or being active on Twitter after that episode. I also used to keep a tab of the show to know about how he is looking and if there are any alterations in the styling to be made and for other minute details. Now, obviously I’m not doing it”.

