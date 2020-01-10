“I want to eradicate poverty from the entire world if I had magical powers,” says Arhaan Behll

MUMBAI: Actor Arhaan Behll who is currently seen in Star Plus show – Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka as Kabir Junaid Khan talks about his wish to eradicate poverty if he had magical powers in real life!

Breaking from the clutter of shows, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, has proved to become one of the most loved shows in recent times. Not only are the VFX being appreciated but even acting and gripping story-line is being applauded by the audience. Arhaan Behll who has been part of various television shows, is currently donning the role of Kabir Junaid Khan and now the jinn in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka expressed his desire to eliminate poverty from the country.

He said, “I am really enjoying my stint on the show. If I ever had magical powers in real life, I would definitely want to eradicate all the poverty from the world so that all of us can live carefree without any differences. It is a very important issue that needs to be addressed and a lot of problems will get solved automatically if this has been taken care of. My dream and wish of becoming an actor came true, I hope this one comes true very soon, too.”

We hope that this wish of Arhaan comes true!

Watch Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Monday – Friday at 8:30PM only on Star Plus