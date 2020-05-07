I want every child to be literate and all the houses to have toilets in my village: MTV Ace of Space 2 fame Nasir Khan

MUMBAI: Indian Television’s reality shows are all about masala and controversies. One such controversy happened on MTV Ace of Space 2 when a contestant walked out of the show. Nasir Khan, the youngest Sarpanch from Bijopur (Haryana) walked out of the show after an interaction with celebrity guest Jay Bhanushali. Nasir was not convinced with the feedback that Jay gave him and decided to leave the show. Now, he has dedicated his utmost time in the well-being of his village. Also, in his tenure as a sarpanch, the literacy ratio of the village has improved considerably.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Nasir and had a brief chat with him. Read on to know more.

Tell us about your journey being the youngest Sarpanch?

I am really proud of being the youngest Sarpanch. Along with the pride comes a lot of responsibilities and duties.

I love the job of being a sarpanch as it is an interactive, ground based and a dutiful job which involves different people.

Since childhood I wanted to become a politician and becoming a sarpanch, was my grass root level towards fulfilling my dream.

Tell us about your experience as a TEDx Speaker

TEDx gave me an eminent platform to share my thoughts and journey of being a sarpanch. Through my two TEDx speeches I could inspire many other people and in return it gave me inspiration to continue and do better in my job.

During my first TEDx speech I was a little lost and nervous but by my second TEDx talk I became quite confident and now I am waiting to grab more of such opportunities.

You walked off from MTV Ace of space. Later, did you feel that your actions will set up a wrong impression on youth for making hasty decisions?

You cannot be liked by everyone, but the maximum feedback that I received after coming out from the show was very warm and generous and kind. I myself didn’t know that my short and simple existence in the show would be loved to this extent.

Being a political figure, what are you doing in the wake of CoronaVirus

I believe one doesn’t necessarily have to be from a political background to be responsible about the scenario. Everyone can do their bits and trust me it’s not that difficult a task. The most important thing that I’m doing and anybody else can do is to educate and spread awareness about the grave situation to other people. There are many ignorant people out there who are still not aware about the severity of the situation and I think being educated, that is the simplest yet most effective thing to do. I’ve been educating the members of my village about the same apart from of course distributing essentials to them. I make sure the ration is distributed evenly amongst the needy. Also, I got the entire Bijopur sanitised in my supervision.

What are you working towards for your future? What are your targets that you want to achieve?

I am working and aspire to be in a higher political position. I want to put in all my efforts and fulfil the promises that I had made before the sarpanch elections. As I have started for the grass root level, I want every child to be literate and all the houses to have toilets in my village.

Must say, Nasir is quite a responsible sarpanch and we hope he continues to work for the benefit of his village. Here’s wishing the young lad all the best for his future endeavours.

