I want to return to Yeh Hai Chahatein with a bang, says Sonal Vengurlekar

MUMBAI: Actress Sonal Vengurlekar is one of the actresses on television who has gained immense love for all her characters. From Shastri Sisters to Yeh Vaada Raha, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Yeh Teri Galiyan she has climbed the ladder of success and proved her mettle as an actor.

Sonal recently played the role of Sanya in Yeh Hai Chahatein. Her character has made an exit from the show however there are bright chances that she may return.

However, Sonal is now hoping to return in the show with a bang, she shared, “The character of Sanya was loved and hated by viewers. Yes, my character has made an exit but in future if I have to return then it has to be bigger. The journey was short and sweet and it was lovely to work with the entire team of Yeh Hai Chahatein. The entire cast is very hard working and that’s the reason the show is so successful. It was great to play Sanya’s role.”

She added, “It was my first show with Balaji Telefilms and I am hoping to work with them in another project.”

Here’s wishing Sonal good luck!