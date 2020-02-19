News

I want somebody who keeps her happy: Rashami on Shehnaaz's groom

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 06:17 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaz Gill is currently having her Swayamvar on national television in Colors' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Big Boss 13 co-contestant Rashami Desai talked about what she feels about the swayamvar.

Rashami revealed the qualities she thinks Shehnaz's groom should have.

The actress said, 'I still love Shehnaz a lot. She is a funny and very cute girl. I like her a lot. The best part is Shehnaz doesn't take everything to her heart. The only thing which I didn't like about her was vo apni self-respect nahi rakhti thi and I used to tell her tu apni izzat nahi karegi to saamne wala bhi nahi karega and I am glad she realised that with time and worked on that which I really appreciate.'

When asked about the perfect man for Shehnaz, Rashami said, 'Shehnaz is a complete child. And she takes a lot of time to take a good decision. So, I want somebody who keeps her happy. And give her immense respect as that's the most important thing in the world.'

Credits: India Forums

Tags Colors Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Rashami Desai Shehnaz Kaur Gill Big Boss 13 TellyChakkar

