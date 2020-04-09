I want to tell others that vulnerability is not funny: Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss fame recently told a media portal, 'For me, donating basic essentials is a gesture to show that I care. I care for all those who are helpless at this time, all those who are unable to support themselves and their families.'

The actress feels that it is convenient to sit in front of the social media and monitor others or to judge and comment on others and their actions, but it is difficult to come out and help those in pain, feed them, and comfort them.

'I am using my social media to encourage and motivate people to help each other rather than making funny videos on alcohol and making a mockery of this situation. I want to tell others that vulnerability is not funny.Use social media only for nobile and good messages .... stop using social media in vain.'

She adds, 'If I am sitting in a position where I can influence and inspire millions to do good then why not! I know there are many more and powerful people than me out there but I have the will and good intention to step out of my house and act upon it, rather than making funny videos and pointing fingers at others.'

