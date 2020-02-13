I want to win the show: Arti Singh on BB13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is in the finale week. The top seven contestants in the house currently are Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, and Asim Riaz. All have played well and it would be interesting to see who takes away the trophy for this season.

Arti has been part of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 since the start and she has had her own journey in the show. While she was asked that earlier she looked less confident , Arti said, 'I came here with baggage but later slowly I was doing better and I gained confidence. Earlier I thought that I will just stay in this house until two months but I stayed longer. Now I even want to win the show.'

The actress added, 'I am low on confidence because I started working early in life. Later everyone in our family started doing well at their work and somewhere I felt if people even like me or not. But now after this show I feel more confident.'

Credits: TOI