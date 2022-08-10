“I wanted to do something unique yet significant that would also demonstrate the other side of my acting abilities” says, Praneet Bhatt from Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’

MUMBAI: Praneet Bhatt is currently seen in Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera….Dheere Dheere Se’. He portrays the character of ‘Amit’ younger brother of Bhanu and part of the Shastri family. Parneet Bhatt who has portrayed some strong and impact characters in the past speaks about why he decided to take up on a supporting role in the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera…Dheere Dheere Se’.

He says, “The audience began to perceive me in similar roles because I had portrayed certain well-known legendary characters in the majority of my previous performances. I therefore wanted to do something unique yet significant that would also demonstrate the other side of my acting abilities. Even though I have a very minor role in "Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se" as Amit, being a part of this show itself is an opportunity because it highlights a delicate subject—the life of a widow—that not many television producers have yet addressed.”

He further adds, “People often failed to recognized me in real life as they have always seen me in heavy costumes and makeup so with this character I wanted my audience to see me as my real self. Also the storyline and the subject of the story is something that really intrigued me ”

