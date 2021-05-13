I was kept in a storeroom owing to a dearth of beds, says Tenali Rama actor Krishna Bharadwaj

MUMBAI: Krishna Bharadwaj is a well-known actor. Known for his performance in Tenali Rama, the actor went through a tough time. Krishna has recovered from COVID-19, but recounting the phase when his entire family tested positive along with him gives him nightmares even today.

He was in Mumbai when he received a phone call from his brother, who requested him to come back to their hometown, Ranchi, to find a bed for him and his wife. He told Times of India, “On April 5, my brother called to inform me that his wife and he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was in my bhabhi’s hometown, Jhumri Telaiya, at that time. After he failed to find beds for himself and his wife in the locality, he asked me to return to Ranchi and find beds for them there. I came back home the following day and started scouting for beds. Our biggest worry was their two-and-a-half-year-old son, who obviously couldn’t have stayed away from his mother. We were scared for his health and safety. After trying relentlessly, I finally got beds in a hospital with the help of my friend and got my brother and bhabhi admitted immediately.”

Sadly, by this time, Krishna, too, had been infected. He tested positive a day later. His misery didn’t end there. Along with him, his parents and house help also tested positive. The actor said, “Because of all the running around and being with my COVID-positive brother and bhabhi, I went home and quarantined myself. I tested positive on April 10 and so did my parents and house help. My immediate reaction was panic. I was worried for my old parents and in a bad state myself. I lost my sense of smell and taste. I was suffering from a high fever, severe body ache, and was coughing and shivering. My condition deteriorated and my doctor advised me to be hospitalised. However, I couldn’t have left my parents. So, I made a few calls and managed to get two beds for them in a hospital. I got admitted to the same hospital as my brother and bhabhi. The doctor and the nursing staff were caring and hard-working. I was kept in a storeroom owing to a dearth of beds. There was not a single tap for drinking water. In fact, my brother and I would call up our friends to bring us food and water. It was terrible. Those 10 days were nothing less than a living hell. My sister was diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia, while my lungs were infected by 17 percent. It was a case of life and death for all of us. I still get scared while thinking about that phase.”

Krishna’s family tested negative recently and are doing better.

