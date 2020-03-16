I was nervous about starring opposite Shabir Ahluwalia: Sambhabana Mohanty on Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia. He was last seen in Zee TV’s longest-running, top-rated show, Kumkum Bhagya. He will be paired opposite Sambhabana Mohanty.

The actress is excited about this new project. Read on to know what she had to say.

Are you excited about the show?

It was very difficult for us to survive during the lockdown period. I had gone to my hometown. Now, I have bagged this amazing show on Zee TV, and I am very excited about it.

Tell us about your character and the pre-preparations you did.

Well, I play Damini. She is educated, ambitious, and tenacious. She handles the family business. The only thing missing in Damini's life is love. She has been waiting for 12 years for Mohan's love. When I got the briefing about the role, I learned that she is a no-nonsense girl. She talks with her eyes, so that was the prep that I had to do.

How do you feel about working with Shabir?

Well, I am very excited to share the screen with Shabir. But initially, I was quite nervous as he is a big star. However, in reality he is very humble, down to earth, and polite in nature. He is like a breath of fresh air on the set. He is always full of energy on the set, so that rubs off on us. His rapport with the cast and crew is amazing, and I am sure this will show on screen as well.

