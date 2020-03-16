I was nervous shooting with Kushal Tandon: Neha Vaishnav

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about the beautiful and vivacious Neha Vaishnav joining Kushal Tandon in a musical short film which will be a tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. The story of the same will revolve around a wife losing her husband who was an Indian soldier and how later she decides to join the army too. TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Neha Vaishnav to know more about her stint in the project.

How did you bag this project?

Monkeys At Work are also into corporate events and ad films. I was the singer for a couple of their events and that's how I knew them. They saw the rushes of a few projects and liked me. It's then that they popped up this story and song and I jumped to the opportunity.

How was it shooting with Kushal Tandon?

He was fabulous. I was a little nervous of shooting with such a well-known face and actor but he really made me comfortable.

Your thoughts on the Pulwama Attacks?

Like every Indian on this planet I was shaken badly. It's so unfortunate that such a thing ever happened. Our song is a tribute to one such couple who went through this harrowing incident. I wish more peace around the world and I pray that such a thing never happens anywhere in the world. It's so gross and heart breaking.

Tell us about you singing and acting in the project...

The song gives me goosebumps every time I hear it. While recording the audio, I experienced the feeling of loss to such an extent that I took a couple of days to recover. God knows what the respective families went through. My heart goes out to them. While shooting the video, all the feelings came back again and it's still haunting me. I feel like doing something for them, though, as of now I have no clue to what it could be. But very soon I am sure I will do something more real for these families.

Neha also added, “Just for the record a large part of profits from the video will be donated to an App which is meant to help the martyrs' families. Monkeys At Work - the producers were very keen on this from the very beginning. So, in a way, me being a part of something like this gives me immense pleasure."

Here’s wishing the team all the best for the project.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.