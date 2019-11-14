I was quite unprofessional before Yeh Hai Mohabbatein happened: Karan Patel

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most popular shows on Indian television.



The show became an instant hit among the audience and is still being quite loved by them.



The show has successfully completed more than five glorious years of its telecast and has made many lives.



It gave immense fame to actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, and Anita Hassanandani, and they can't thank the makers enough for the new identities and immense love that they have received.



In a candid chat with a media house, Karan expressed his gratitude towards the show and said, 'The show has been a turning point for me. I have emerged from ashes to riches because of the show. Before Yeh Hai Mohabbatein happened, I was quite an unprofessional human being, and now, I can proudly say that the show has made me more responsible in life.'



Well, one needs to be quite honest to make this statement.



Way to go, Karan!