News

I was quite unprofessional before Yeh Hai Mohabbatein happened: Karan Patel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 10:28 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most popular shows on Indian television.

The show became an instant hit among the audience and is still being quite loved by them.

The show has successfully completed more than five glorious years of its telecast and has made many lives.

It gave immense fame to actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, and Anita Hassanandani, and they can't thank the makers enough for the new identities and immense love that they have received.

In a candid chat with a media house, Karan expressed his gratitude towards the show and said, 'The show has been a turning point for me. I have emerged from ashes to riches because of the show. Before Yeh Hai Mohabbatein happened, I was quite an unprofessional human being, and now, I can proudly say that the show has made me more responsible in life.'

Well, one needs to be quite honest to make this statement.

Way to go, Karan!

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Star Plus, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Anita Hasnandani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
John Abraham
John Abraham
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty

past seven days