I was recovering from Dengue and balancing studies: Avneet Kaur on securing 74% in HSC boards

MUMBAI : Televisions’ cutie Avneet Kaur is on cloud nine. The actress has passed her 12th grade with flying colours. Avneet was in her 12th grade, commerce section and the actress aced the exams just like she aces any of her projects.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar.com, Avneet said, “My teacher informed me about my results and I was quite happy hearing my percentage. I immediately informed my parents and they were super happy on hearing the news. I remember I was Travelling amidst my exams. There was a project in Phuket and then after exams I had to drive down to Naigaon for Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’s shoot. I was recovering from Dengue at that point in time and I remember losing a lot of weight. But I feel all the hard work has been paid off”.

We asked the young actress about her future plans, she said, “I will opt for something in this field only. Maybe a BMM or something”.

Here’s wishing a heartfelt congratulations to Avneet’s family.

