"I was in search of an inspirational performance; found it in it in Shanmukha Priya and Aashish Kulkarni,” says Indian Idol 12 judge Anu Malik

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s renowned musical show Indian Idol Season 12 has consistently provided a platform to talented young and budding singers who have always aimed at entertaining everyone with their thunderous performances. Keeping the momentum, the musical galore continues this weekend in the presence of veteran singers Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal. Viewers will also see ace music director Roopkumar Rathod gracing the show. Judged by Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya with host Aditya Narayan viewers are in for a musical treat.

Vibrant personalities with a never give up attitude, contestants Shanmukha Priya and Aashish Kulkarni stunned everyone with their soulful performance on evergreen songs namely Chori Chori Nazarein Mili and Senorita. Setting a nostalgic tone, everyone present on sets was all ready to dance and sway. Praising their performance, Kumar Sanu went on to say, "You both performed unbelievably, and I cannot imagine that the song could also be sung this way. I am just overwhelmed by your rocking performance on stage”. Adding to this, Anu Malik said, “I was in search of an inspirational performance; found it Shanmukha Priya and Aashish Kulkarni. God bless both of you and I pray that you receive a lot of success in life".

On the other hand, Shanmukha Priya was obliged by the compliment said, "It was a dream come true moment for me when the judges, Aditya Bhaiya and all my fellow contestants came on stage to dance on my performance. It got me emotional as I felt grateful that my performance was cherished and enjoyed by everyone. This is definitely a morale booster for me and will help me perform even better.”

Further in the show, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal will be seen sharing some unknown facts about their musical days and make the episode an interesting watch for the viewers!

Stay Tuned and watch Indian Idol Season 12 only on Sony Entertainment Television's at 9.30 PM, every weekend.