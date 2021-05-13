I was a short-tempered guy, but I managed to overcome that: Aly Goni

MUMBAI: While it might be very entertaining for the viewers, "Bigg Boss" was nothing but a journey full of challenges for the contestants where they need to win over their shortcomings to make a special place in the audience's heart. And one of the biggest examples of this is Aly Goni, who was a part of the recently concluded season 14 of the reality show. Not just the actor, even his friends, and family had openly spoken about his bad temper, but by the end of the season, Aly had taken full charge of it and called it an achievement for himself.



Talking about his BB14 journey, he said, "My 'Bigg Boss' journey was a big challenge for me because I knew I have anger issues. I am a short-tempered guy, but I managed to overcome my anger. I think I played well because I was real throughout, I did not fake anything and I was true to my relationships and the relations which I made there. So I think it was a beautiful and unbelievable journey for me. It was a journey of growth for me."

"I’m proud of myself, I’m happy that I have overcome the biggest challenge which is my anger, but more than that I’m happy that my family is proud of me. The kind of person that I’m my family matters to me a lot, so I’m happy that my family is proud of me," he added.

Though the actor had initially entered the show to support his good friend Jasmin Bhasin, he quickly emerged as a strong contestant and everyone, including host Salman Khan expected to see him in the top three. However, as the tagline said "Ab scene paltega", Aly was evicted from the house at number four. Though he revealed that he was mentally prepared for anything, he did not expect to be the third runner-up.

"Honestly, I didn’t expect my eviction on the fourth number, but I was mentally prepared for everything. Yes, there was a disappointment because we all gave our best and all of us played to win. But once I came out nothing was going on in my mind, I was very happy," he said.

"I saw so much growth in myself and it made my journey a success. The most important thing was that I was true to myself. I was very much content, even when I got eliminated at the fourth position because I knew I gave my best," he added.

Being the family man that he is, before entering the show Aly had shared that he has never spent a day without talking to his mom, and that was the biggest challenge for him while in the house and now he is spending quality time with his mother.