I was the blue-eyed boy for every household for around four years: Sharad Kelkar

MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar is happy that the audience has accepted him as an actor and calls it the biggest compliment he'll ever receive.

Sharad, who is an accomplished dubbing artist, ventured into acting in 2004 with the Doordarshan show Aakrosh.

He was later seen in shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Bairi Piya, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.

Sharad ventured into Bollywood in the year 2012 with the film 1920: Evil Returns and then featured in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.

Talking about being loved for portraying the character with shades, the actor revealed 'It feels nice. I played a negative guy. I was the blue-eyed boy for every household for around four years. To change that image and become a grey-shade guy in films -- the acceptance was a question mark. Would people accept me as a negative guy? But they accepted me. I played some positive roles also, and there too was a fear and question marks arose. But people accepted me and praised me.'

Sharad says the audience's love keeps him motivated: 'I don't think as a grey shade guy or a positive guy. The most important thing which I am happy about is people accepting me as an actor. That is the biggest compliment for me. That is one thing that keeps me going'.

