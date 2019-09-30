“I was type casted basis my appearance and physique.” – Manoj Pahwa

MUMBAI: One of the most seasoned couples in the industry who have left an indelible mark with each of their performances, Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa, divulge in their most candid conversation ever with the host Renil Abraham in the upcoming episode of By Invite Only exclusively on zoOm.



In the #NothingToHide segment, when asked about the best and worst parts of her journey as an actor, Seema Pahwa said, “The best is that I was lucky enough to have worked in the industry for so long. The welcoming nature of the industry and the continuous work that I’ve done matters to me the most. But the worst part I feel that every actor faces - is the typical casting. A lot of time actors are finalised for a role as per their appearances.”



Adding to this, Manoj said, “Take me for example, I have been type casted basis my appearance and physique. Thus my skill to portray a variety of roles as an actor couldn’t be flourished initially. But there are phases when such things happen otherwise in my career span of 35 years, I was more than blessed to have done so much.”



When the duo was asked about the trend of actors having a team of Managers & PRs etc., Manoj commented, "It used to be a direct deal between the actor and the director earlier, we weren’t dependent on Managers & PRs. What mattered to us was - ‘who is the director’. Coming from the theatre background, our mind-set was such and we have grown that way in our career."



Seema seconds her husband’s thoughts and said, “We never experienced dealing with a team of managers and PRs, it came very late in our carrier, we always focused to keep ourselves so prepared as actors that there is no room for insecurities.”



