I was very nervous to meet Ekta Kapoor for the first time says Chhavi Pandey

MUMBAI: India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel ‘Dangal TV’ is all set to entertain its viewers with their latest offering, ‘Prem Bandhan’. This show is being produced by Balaji Telefilms and it will see Chhavi Pandey and ManitJoura as its leads. While the audience is excited to witness the chemistry of this fresh new pair on their screens, Chhavi is tad bit nervous for her Balaji debut.

Expressing her feelings about being a part of Dangal TV’s Prem Bandhan, Chhaviwho will essay the role of Janaki Singh says, “After being in the industry for quite some time now, this is the first time I am getting a chance to work with Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am. I was very nervous when we were called to meet her for the first time. I even told Manit (Joura) about it. And like a supportive co star he helped me calm down. He told me she is very chill and I shouldn’t be stressed. And yes, she is very sweet and calm as a person. All in all, I am very excited to be a part of this Dangal TV and Balaji Telefilms combination.”

Prem Bandhan is a story about an independent girl who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders and how she meets a cross road and ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. The show promises a unique story line and a narrative that will keep the audience on their edge of their seats. Prem Bandhan is lined to launch on the 30th November 2020 from Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm only on Dangal TV.