I was very uncomfortable working with Annu Kapoor in Paurashpur because he is such a senior actor, says Shilpa Shinde

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji's latest show Paurashpur's trailer was recently unveiled. The trailer got a huge response from the viewers for its intriguing storyline.

The makers recently launched a video of all the pivotal characters of the show revealing what Paurashpur means to them. Everyone has a different definition of Paurashpur – it is a burning ambition, a mystery, and has a history of its own.

The show stars some amazing bunch of actors and actresses who are set to showcase their talent in this amazing series.

Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Anant Vijay Soni, Paulomi Das, Sahil Salathia among others will be seen in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Shilpa got candid about her experience working with these amazing actors.

The actress said, "We bonded really well. I was very uncomfortable working with Annu Kapoor ji because he is very senior. His vocabulary and everything is just mind-blowing. He is just too good and humble. He made me feel extremely comfortable. Also, he is very down-to-earth."

Well, it seems Shilpa had a gala time shooting with such amazing stars.

We can't wait for the series to release soon!

