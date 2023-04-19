"I watched drunk scenes from different movies on repeat before getting into the skin of the character to enact a drunk emotional scene.", shares Shares Vijayendra Kumeria Who Essays The Character Of Angad In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI :StarPlus' 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience's excitement on the edge by bringing one or the other twist in the episodes. Having introduced the audience to a new twist in the story with it's interesting promos, the makers of the show have always made the audience ask for more.

The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann relvoves around Angad, Sahiba and their life after marriage.
The most anticipated Angad and Sahiba's wedding arrived with dhol and dhamaka, instead of Seerat, Angad gets married to Sahiba. The wedding of Angad and Sahiba has created a stir in their life.

In the upcoming episode of Teri Meri Doriyaan, fans to witness high drama in the Star Plus show. Angad confesses his love for Sahiba, but here's a twist. Angad does confess I love you, to Seerat and not Sahiba. Angad thinks Sahiba  to be Seerat and informs her about his feelings. Angad will br seen getting drunk and spill his heart out about the betrayal from Seerat. For the very first time Sahiba witnesses the vulnerable side of Angad which makes her feel emotional. Sahiba tries to shield Angad from his family to avoid the embarassment at being found drunk. This signals a softening of sahiba towards Angad, can we see the two falling in love and giving each other a second chance?

Giving an insight about enacting a drunk scene, Vijayendra Kumeria shares" Enacting a drunk scene is a tough job, it looks easy but it is a difficult scene to crack, to justify the performance, it takes sheer hardwork and efforts. Angad is seen as an emotionally drunk man who cannot differentiate about being high on emotions or alchohol. I believe in giving 100% to the scene and make it look real. I took it as a challenge as I wanted the audience to love Angad who being drunk is vulnerable to open his emotions in front of Sahiba and also make the audience feel empathetic towards Angad. In order to get perfection in the scene, I watched drunk scenes from different movies on repeat before getting into the skin of the character and enact a drunk emotional scene.

Witness this dhamakedar episode on Friday, 24th March at 7pm only on Star Plus.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that is a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it. Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann only on StarPlus at 7 pm.


 

