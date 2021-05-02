I will always remember him as the jovial, fun guy: Nivedita Basu on Kushal Punjabi

MUMBAI: Kushal Punjabi's demise last year shocked the industry. His family and friends could not believe a cheerful, fun-loving soul like him would die by suicide. Nivedita Basu, who is one of his closest friends in the industry, still can’t believe he is no more.

Recalling the fun guy that he was she said, "Kushal had worked with us in two-three shows of Balaji. He was in Kkusum, he was in Kasamh Se, that is time when I got acquainted with him. But I got closer to him because we used to work out at the same gym. He was also my neighbour, he literally lived 200 metres away. I used to go to his house every second day to have food with uncle, aunty and his sister."

"Back in the days Kushal had opened a pub called Watering Hole, and it was quite a happening place and we used to party there five days a week. So all in all I have only seen Kushal smiling, and laughing all the time. In fact before the incident happened, I had met him two-three months back and he was training to be the fittest guy at 50, so it was actually quite shocking to know about his demise. I think the best thing about him was even though he knew he was bold and should move out, he still chose to be with his parents and take care of them. I will always remember him as the jovial, fun guy, I can't remember him otherwise," she added.

Nivedita had posted a heartfelt video, a collage of their photos together and messages— “Miss you. My taurean friend Kushal Punjabi. You will always live on in our memories” - on his birthday. She captioned it, “You are always missed @itsme_kushalpunjabi #mytaurean Dost #memoriesforlife #birthdaywishes.”