I will become fat with all their love: Surbhi Chandna on her fans

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna, who is one of the most popular TV actors, has been on the block for about six years now. With every passing day, she is honing her skills and transforming herself a better version of herself. The pretty lady, who is also a fashion inspiration, became a household name with her portrayal of Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz.

The actress, who is currently seen in Sanjivani 2, turned a year older yesterday. In an interaction with Timesofindia.com, Surbhi spoke about her most memorable gifts on her birthday. “I have been getting many gifts from my family and friends. But ever since Ishqbaaz happened, gifts have become more memorable. I have been receiving maddening love from fans and they keep sending me something or the other. My fans have an army called SCians and they sent me flowers of different colours every day. It is so special. Not just them, all my fans have made it very special for me. Their gifts and love makes me forget all the stress. I will become fat with all their love,” said Surbhi.