News

I will never do something regressive: Ayushmann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Sep 2019 04:45 PM
National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose new film "Dream Girl" released this weekend, says he will not do films that are regressive.
 
"Being part of progressive cinema, I will never do something regressive... even in a conventional film like 'Dream Girl', which has the essence of nineties. The way the songs are placed in the film is also like the nineties. There is a perfect place for each song, which is a lip sync. It all goes out seamlessly, with the dialogues and stuff like that. It still gives a message in the end. So, I will never do something that is regressive and outdated as far as message is concerned," Ayushmann told "The Times Of India".
 
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, "Dream Girl", a romantic comedy, also features Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Manjot Singh.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Ayushmann Khurrana, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Manjot Singh, Dream girl,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's...

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya

past seven days