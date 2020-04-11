“I will see myself dancing on DID season 2 for the first time” says Shakti Mohan

MUMBAI: As responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has always placed its viewers on the highest pedestal over the past 27 years. The channel has provided cutting-edge content and kept its audience entertained through thick and thin. In fact, during this phase of social distancing when people are spending more time at home, Zee TV is all set to bring back some of the most popular seasons of its reality shows on public demand. Dance India Dance Season 2 featuring the superhit judges' trio of Terence Lewis, Remo D'Souza and Geeta Kapoor and the memorable battle for the 'sunehri taqdeer ki topi' between dancing stars Shakti Mohan and Dharmesh 'Sir' will now be back on Zee TV, every Sunday at 1 pm.

Sharing her experience and her journey, Shakti Mohan, the winner of DID season 2 said, “Back then we used to be so involved in practicing and learning that we never got the time to see ourselves perform on TV. Now that the show is coming back on TV, I will be seeing my performances on the show for the first time. Dance India Dance has given me so much and is a show that will always remain close to my heart. The show has given me a platform and made me who I am today. It will be great to see how I have grown over the years as a performer and also to relive those memories again.”

Dance India Dance has been serving as a platform for talented artists to showcase their talent on national television and gain the popularity that they deserve. Many contestants from the most famous season, which was season 2 are established choreographers and actors in the industry today.

We have all know Shakti Mohan as this brilliant dancer, mentor, actor and also the owner of her studio ‘Nritya Shakti’ but watch her journey from a contestant to this successful artist.

For all the nostalgia and throwback, tune into Dance India Dance, season 2 every Sunday at 1pm only on Zee TV!