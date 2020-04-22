I will take comparisons with Nitish Bharadwaj as a compliment: Sourabh Raaj Jain on Mahabharat’s RE-RUN

MUMBAI: The outbreak of deadly coronavirus has put the entertainment industry on a standstill. Many old shows have made a comeback on Television shows. After Comedy Nights with, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, Star Plus launched one of its most loved mythological shows Mahabharat by Swastik Productions.

The show has an amazing amalgamation of star cast including Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raj Jain, Pooja Sharma along with others. TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Sourabh who plays the character of Krishna in the show, he said, “I’m glad that Mahabharat has returned to Television. As actors, we’re usually too caught up with shoot schedules and hence we don’t get to see our own performances on Television. The re-run has enabled us to watch the show together along with our families which is a great feeling. Three of my shows Mahabharat, Mahakali and Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev are re-running. I’m elated to watch the same with my family”.

Speaking about the memories from the Mahabharat shoot, Sourabh said, “Mahabharat was shot in Umbergaon and we had this boy gang sort of a thing out there, until of course Draupadi’s (Pooja) track started. I’ve many memories from the show that I’ll always cherish. I had many scenes with Shaheer, Pooja and Pranit, everybody on the show were spectacular performers”.

We asked him if he is prepared for his performance being compared with the older Mahabharat’s Krishna played by actor Nitish Bharadwaj. He said, “I will take comparisons with Nitish Bharadwaj as a compliment. I remember watching the show during my childhood days and loved Nitish sir’s performance”.

Mahabharat reruns on Star Plus’ every Monday to Saturday at 8pm.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.