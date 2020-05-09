I wish that I meet someone during the lockdown: Arti Singh

MUMBAI: Arti Singh had an interesting journey throughout Bigg Boss 13 and even made it to the top five.

In fact, one of the most-discussed topics in the house was the actress' marriage. With Arti expressing a desire to get married by the end of this year, the viewers witnessed a lot of matchmaking attempts. Arti’s bhabhi Kashmera Shah even went to the extent of advising her to explore her equation with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla.

When asked if she plans to tie the knot any time soon, Arti said, 'As of now, the plan is to find the right man. My search is on, but I haven’t met anyone whom I have wanted to get married to. I would prefer a love marriage, but I am also open to an arranged match.'

She added, 'I wish that I meet someone during the lockdown, because both of us will get ample time to chat with each other, even if we can’t meet. I feel that my Mr Right is somewhere out there, coming towards me, but he is too slow.'

Credits: TOI