I wish to make a debut with Deepika Padukone, says TikTok star Vishal Pandey

MUMBAI: Model, influencer, and a TikTok star Vishal Pandey is a 21-year-old boy who started his career single-handedly by making videos on TikTok and has come a long way with 14 million fans from across the globe.

Vishal Pandey is also a member of the famous trio, “Teen Tigada” which is known for its fun and delightful content. Zee Music has constantly been working with him for their high-budget music videos.

The highest traction was seen in the song, “Rula Ke Gaya Ishq” with 123 million views. Vishal has been featured in the songs, ‘Mera Bhai’, ‘TikTok’, ‘Rula Ke Gaya Ishq’, ‘Tu Bhi Roega’, ‘Tumaari Yaad Aayi’ and ‘Rang Barse’.

On sharing about his wish to make debut, "I am really grateful to be a part of the digital world as an influencer and yes being a part of Bollywood is my end goal but I see myself as a celebrity who will always be an influencer first. I believe it is out and about that I am a big fan of Deepika Padukone so I would love my debut movie to be with her.



On sharing about being relevant as an influencer, "I am always updated with what's happening in the world and I try to provide social messages through my content by keeping it entertaining and engaging, both. Staying in touch with my audience is the one thing that has brought me where I am. I always make sure to respond to their messages and comments apart form keeping them entertained with my consistent content."