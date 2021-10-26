I wish to play an intense character like Maya from Beyhadh, says Reem Shaikh

MUMBAI : Reem Shaikh is one of talented actors from the young brigade of television. The actress gained immense love and fame from her role of Kalyani from Tujhse Hai Raabta.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Reem shared that she would love to play a character like Maaya from Beyhadh, she shared, “I simply loved the way Jennifer Winget has played the role of Maaya. I wish to play such an intense role in the near future. A role which is multi-shaded and challenges you as an actor.”

Post Raabta, what’s keeping you busy? “I have been rejuvenating, watching Netflix and travelling. I recently went for a trip to Rishikesh with my Raabta cast. We had a lot of fun. We did camping, late night karaoke sessions, river rafting and also played garba in the freezing cold. I am also learning to drive a car. Sehban had taught me a bit when we were shooting for Raabta but now I am taking proper car driving classes to better myself.”

When asked if she is up for a reality show like Bigg Boss, “Well, my answer will be neutral as they say never say never. The only reason for me not considering the show will be living away from my family. I can’t live without my parents. Also, I am a very short-tempered girl so I don’t know how I would react if someone will test my patience or provoke me.”

Good luck Reem!



