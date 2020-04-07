I would like to confess that I never liked Ramayan: Mukesh Khanna

MUMBAI: The reruns of the iconic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and Shaktimaan have made a comeback on the small screen owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna reveals that he never liked watching Ramayan. He told ETimes TV that he never watched Ramanand Sagar's mythological saga as it was slow paced. He disliked the slow treatment given to the show, but post watching the reruns, his opinion has changed and he has become a huge fan.

'I would like to confess that I never liked Ramayan. It was like I belonged to BJP, and Ramayan was Congress. Whenever I watched the show, I felt why Ramanand Sagar made such a slow show. I used to like watching Mahabharat because it was fast paced. I recently started watching Ramayan and I was literally floored away with the way it was made. After every scene, there was Ravindra Jain's song, a chaupai. It was so pleasant to watch and I had tears in my eyes during a few scenes. I have started watching Ramayan and have liked it. Arun Govil as Ram has done a fantastic job. Unhone ek smile pakdi aur usko end tak nahi choda. He continued that smile throughout his performance and people actually worshiped him as Ram. Sita too looked divine and serene. Bharat, Janak, and Dashrath...the entire cast fits the bill and have played their part well,' the actor said.

When asked if there was any rivalry between the actors of Ramayan and Mahabharat, the actor, who played Bhishma Pitamah, said, 'Both got independent viewing as we came after Ramayan got over. I used to initially complain kya itna slow slow and I felt they were unnecessary dragging it. But now, when I am watching it again I feel the difference between Ramayan and Mahabharat. Ramayan is an emotional subject. Mahabharat is all about tempo. But now, I have realised my mistake and Ramanand Sagar took pain in showing small details. Jaise ke darpan kaise kiya jaata hai... they showed the entire rituals. That's the reason people performed arti before the show went on-air. People used to walk to another village to watch Mahabharat. Now, I am watching both together.'

Credits: TOI