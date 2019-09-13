I would have not signed the show if my character was not important: Namish Taneja on being less promoted in Colors’ Vidya

MUMBAI: Colors’ Vidya, which stars Meera Deosthale in the titular role, has begun airing on TV. The show also stars popular actor Namish Taneja.

The show is being quite well promoted on the channel and on social media. Meera’s character as a nervous English teacher, who herself does not know much English, has been promoted, whereas Namish’s character has not been.

We buzzed the actor to know his take on the same, and he said, 'I was well aware of the story in advance. I would have not signed the show if my character was not important. I would request you not to judge the book by its cover' (smiles).

We asked the handsome lad if such insecurities ever pop up in his mind, and he said, 'We all feel insecure sometimes, but honestly, I never felt insecure in front of my co-actors. I believe if you are competent and self-confident, you will never feel insecure.'

Good luck, team Vidya!