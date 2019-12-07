I would love to share this story with my grand kids one day : Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Recently a survey found that actor Mohsin Khan to be the 8th Sexiest Asian Man in the world. The list also has names like Hritik Roshan, Shaid Kapoor and Zayn Malik in it. The UK Weekly recently released its annual list of the top 50 sexiest men and women of Asia. Based on popular votes by fans around the world, trends generated on social networking sites, positive impact and media attention, they prepared the list.

So how does it feel to be a part of this? “I feel overwhelmed and humbled. This is a list with names like Hritik Roshan, Virat Kohli in it. I'm really happy to be there. It's something I am going to tell my grandkids. To me Innocence had it's own sex appeal! My best friend told me once i could go for those innocently sexy roles; that could be the best compliment I have ever received. A Big thank you and a tight hug to everyone who has voted for me. God bless all of you. I would try to be in an even better shape soon.” Mohsin’s popularity and craze has been doubling every year. Little wonder he made it to the list. Mohsin Khan is currently seen as Kartik in Rajan Shahi's Ye ristha kya kehlata hai.