"I would never forget this day": Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-14' as Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate the legend

MUMBAI : This Tuesday, 11th October, Sony Entertainment Television's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati- Season 14' will be celebrating the life of its esteemed and beloved host, Mr Amitabh Bachchan. The icon and legend of Indian Cinema who has become synonymous with the show, 'KBC', will be paid tribute to in a gala fiesta that would include his dear wife and son, Mrs Jaya Bachchan and Mr Abhishek Bachchan. An evening that would be filled with nostalgia and ensure a rollercoaster of emotions, Mr Bachchan's life would be displayed in front of him as he takes a sweet trip down memory lane with his family beside him.

As per the promos uploaded on Sony TV’s official social media pages, making his father emotional on this special day, Mr Abhishek Bachchan would be talking about how his father had once come to calm his nerves during a screentest in Kamalistan Studios. He would follow this up by saying how he would be reading his life's best script, words that would bring tears to Mr Bachchan's eyes as both would embrace each other in an emotional moment. Not only that but Mrs Jaya Bachchan would be rifting through some old chapters in the actor's life, with Big B talking about how he would love to turn back time and return to a year now lost in the sands of time. The evening would be more magical as an orchestral piece of music would make everyone emotional on set, watching the host cry tears of joy.

What were the lines read by Mr Abhishek Bachchan that brought tears to his father's eyes? Which chapter from the book of life of Mr Amitabh Bachchan did Mrs Jaya Bachchan turn to which made the host emotional?

To get your answers, tune in to watch the Shehenshaah of Bollywood, Mr Amitabh Bachchan's life unfold in a grand celebration on 11th October, Tuesday on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati- Season 14' at 9:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.