"I would never forget this day": Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-14' as Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate the legend

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 18:28
"I would never forget this day": Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-14' as Jaya Bachchan and Abhi

MUMBAI : This Tuesday, 11th October, Sony Entertainment Television's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati- Season 14' will be celebrating the life of its esteemed and beloved host, Mr Amitabh Bachchan. The icon and legend of Indian Cinema who has become synonymous with the show, 'KBC', will be paid tribute to in a gala fiesta that would include his dear wife and son, Mrs Jaya Bachchan and Mr Abhishek Bachchan. An evening that would be filled with nostalgia and ensure a rollercoaster of emotions, Mr Bachchan's life would be displayed in front of him as he takes a sweet trip down memory lane with his family beside him. 

As per the promos uploaded on Sony TV’s official social media pages, making his father emotional on this special day, Mr Abhishek Bachchan would be talking about how his father had once come to calm his nerves during a screentest in Kamalistan Studios. He would follow this up by saying how he would be reading his life's best script, words that would bring tears to Mr Bachchan's eyes as both would embrace each other in an emotional moment. Not only that but Mrs Jaya Bachchan would be rifting through some old chapters in the actor's life, with Big B talking about how he would love to turn back time and return to a year now lost in the sands of time. The evening would be more magical as an orchestral piece of music would make everyone emotional on set, watching the host cry tears of joy.

What were the lines read by Mr Abhishek Bachchan that brought tears to his father's eyes? Which chapter from the book of life of Mr Amitabh Bachchan did Mrs Jaya Bachchan turn to which made the host emotional? 

To get your answers, tune in to watch the Shehenshaah of Bollywood, Mr Amitabh Bachchan's life unfold in a grand celebration on 11th October, Tuesday on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati- Season 14' at 9:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan Sony TV Sony LIV Bollywood Mrs Jaya Bachchan movies Reality show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 18:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Audience Perspective! Bigg Boss 16: Is Sreejita De trying to copy Devoleena Bhattacharjee from Bigg Boss 13
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
"I would never forget this day": Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-14' as Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate the legend
MUMBAI : This Tuesday, 11th October, Sony Entertainment Television's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati- Season 14' will be...
Wagle Ki Duniya: New Trouble! Rajesh takes the responsibility to help Harshad
MUMBAI :‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai Actor Gaurav Amlani speaks talks about his weird fan encounter and answers Quirky questions
MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Gaurav Amlani is playing the lead role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's historical drama...
EXCLUSIVE! Akash Dahiya and Lekha Prajapati roped in for Voot’s next “Rafuchakkar”
MUMBAI : The digital world has grown a lot in recent years. With more films and web series being released on OTT...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: OMG! Ali’s challenging return to teach a lesson to Zorawar
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show stars Tunisha...
RECENT STORIES
Gauri
Cute! Ananya Panday shares adorable throwback picture wishing Gauri Khan on her birthday