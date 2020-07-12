I would like to work with Nia Sharma again, says Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI: After gaining immense love with his stint in Udaan, Vijayendra Kumeria is currently winning hearts as Dev in Colors’ Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel (Balaji Telefilms).

However, it will be a short-lived journey for Naagin 4 star cast as producer Ekta Kapoor has decided to end the season 4 soon and immediately start with the fifth season. The news came as a shocker to everyone along with Vijayendra.

We asked him if he was disappointed with the news. He shared, “The story was getting interesting but lockdown happened. When I got the news I did feel bad that it will get over as I am enjoying being part of the show. But as an actor I have been through all this and it didn’t take much time for me to realize that something better will surely be in store for me. As an actor one should be prepared for all kinds of circumstances.”

Do you think the Naagin 4 deserved a little more time to grab the eyeballs of viewers? “Yes, I agree but makers and writers know the best and they were convinced with starting with another season. Maybe they thought after such a long break they wanted to start anew. I completely respect their decision.”

Naagin’s all seasons have been hit but what do you think went wrong with the fourth season? “As Ekta ma’am herself said the storyline was a little weak and for any show script plays a major part. So I totally agree with Ekta ma’am.”

You have shared screen space with three popular actresses in season 4, given a chance with who would like to get paired again in near future? “They all are good and doing great in their careers but I would like to get work again with Nia Sharma as I have done a lot of scenes with her. Maybe after a few years we will be great to work with her again.”