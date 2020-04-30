“I wouldn’t mind getting arrested for something I truly believe in,” says Alaya F

MUMBAI: The Instagram sensation who recently debuted in Jaawani Jaaneman as Tia, Alaya F will be seen on the upcoming episode of Zee Café’s Starry Nights GEN Y. The heartthrob star surely turned up the heat on the sets with her chill vibe. She was seen with her ‘Jaawani Jaaneman’ director Jay Shewakramani as her mentor as they engaged in a candid conversation with the renowned host Komal Nahta. The channel is set to air the upcoming episode of the youthful show on Zee Café, this Sunday, May 03, 2020, at 10:30 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD.

When asked if she would prefer a polygamous over a monogamous relationship, Alaya F commented with a firm but brief statement saying, “To each one their own but I am a big believer of monogamy.”

Komal Nath grilled her in his own way on the show by testing her ground. Questioning her on her standing her ground for what she believes to be right or wrong, this is what Alaya F had to say, “I wouldn’t mind getting arrested for something I truly believe in.”

“As for my aspirations, I would like to do a lot of conventional and unconventional things as well. I don’t want my films to look the same, I want to be more diverse. My biggest fear isn’t the pressure others put on me but rather letting myself down more than anything.” As beautiful as she is, Alaya F is also extremely vocal about her aspirations and fears.

The Gen Y icon opened about her aspirations and her inception of acting career. She shares, “I trained myself for four years to be sure of what I was good at. Everything has been so new and exciting for me and I have met wonderful people along the way. My teachers have contributed hours to train me and made me worthy of being a part of this movie. Honestly, my journey has been very kind to me because of the people I have met along the way. As far as my aspirations go, I want to do a lot of different work. I want to do conventional and unconventional roles which will bring diversity in what I do.”

Truly a gem of a person, Alaya F had but the kindest of words to express her gratitude towards her Co-actor and producer for her first Bollywood break. “My journey has been kind to me only because of the people I have met along the way like Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani’.

