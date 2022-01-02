'IBD 2': Saumya Kamble shares her excitement as dad calls her 'India's best daughter'

MUMBAI: Contestant Saumya Kamble felt proud as her father called her "India's best daughter" on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 2'.

Saumya is a belly dancer, who along with her choreographer Vartika Jha stunned judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur with her performance on the track 'Jiya Jale'.

After her performance, host Maniesh Paul asks Saumya's father to share his views about her daughter's performance.

Her father shares: "Saumya will always be my IBD (India's Best Daughter)."

Saumya adds: "I am feeling all kinds of happy today. Dancing together with him was something I never imagined! Everyone thinks that my father never smiles, but I would like to say that he is the best! He always pampers me and takes care of me. I am thankful to my parents for always being a great support".

'India's Best Dancer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE : IANS