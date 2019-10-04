News

ICONIC MOMENTS of Abhi and Pragya from Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 02:03 PM

MUMBAI: Abhi and Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya are the most loved fictional characters on television. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha have captured the hearts of the audience right from the show's launch. 

Whether it is new twists and turns being introduced or presenting the same wine in a new bottle in the form of sequences, Kumkum Bhagya has been loved from a long time and continues to rule the BARC charts. The audience loves watching every bit of the love story of Abhi and Pragya and the troubles their relationship goes through.

There are so many moments of Abhi and Pragya that fans adore, so today, we take the opportunity to take our readers down memory lane with the most iconic moments of Abhi and Pragya in pictures…

Eye-lock moments

The way they try to convince each other…

Abhi and Pragya’s nok-jhoks

And their fights!

Aren’t Abhi and Pragya the cutest couple of television? Show your love for them in the comments below!

Tags > Iconic movement, Abhi, Pragya, Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Eye-lock moments, nok-jhoks, fights, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt supports the cause ‘...

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt supports the cause ‘Art For Heart’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days