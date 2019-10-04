ICONIC MOMENTS of Abhi and Pragya from Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya!

MUMBAI: Abhi and Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya are the most loved fictional characters on television. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha have captured the hearts of the audience right from the show's launch.

Whether it is new twists and turns being introduced or presenting the same wine in a new bottle in the form of sequences, Kumkum Bhagya has been loved from a long time and continues to rule the BARC charts. The audience loves watching every bit of the love story of Abhi and Pragya and the troubles their relationship goes through.

There are so many moments of Abhi and Pragya that fans adore, so today, we take the opportunity to take our readers down memory lane with the most iconic moments of Abhi and Pragya in pictures…

Eye-lock moments

The way they try to convince each other…

Abhi and Pragya’s nok-jhoks

And their fights!

Aren't Abhi and Pragya the cutest couple of television?