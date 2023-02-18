An iconic time travel romance drama: Dhruv Tara premiers on Sony SAB on 20th February

MUMBAI:One of the most anticipated iconic love story in recent times, Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare is all set to premier on television on Monday, 20th February at 8 PM. A first of its kind, the show traces the lives of Dhruv (played by Ishaan Dhawan) and Tara (played by Riya Sharma), who belong to two different eras which are 400 years apart.

Featuring a unique love story, Dhruv Tara promises to be distinct and entertaining for the viewers. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, defies the law of time and travels to the present day to find a cure for her brother, whose well-being is crucial for the future of her kingdom – Vallabhgad. Once she arrives in 2023, she meets Dhruv, a neurosurgeon by profession in the 21st century, and their love story unfolds.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Ishaan Dhawan, Riya Sharma, Narayani Shastri, Yash Tonk, and Krishna Bharadwaj among others, Dhruv Tara is touted to be an enticing show that will capture viewers' hearts with Dhruv and Tara’s budding romance which seems impossible at first given their distinct worlds and perspectives. With this exciting new offering, Sony SAB builds on its commitment to produce high-quality good content that appeals to audiences of all ages.

At the onset the show unveils 17th century Princess Tarapriya (played by Riya Sharma) who is a secret Vaidya, her brother Prince Mahaveer (Krishna Bharadwaj) and their father, King Udaybhaan (Yash Tonk). Meanwhile, in the present day, Dhruv (played by Ishaan Dhawan) is seen in Agra near the Taj Mahal when an unidentified dupatta from the 17th century lands on him. The week also showcases how Tara’s mother Rani Kanupriya (played by Narayani Shashtri) advises Tara to travel into the 21st century to find a cure for her brother’s illness. Crossing the boundaries of time, to save her brother and the kingdom that lies on his fate, Tara takes a leap in time, but will she be able successful in this quest?

How will Dhruv and Tara’s first ever interaction be?

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the role of Dhruv, comments on his experience, "Dhruv is a sincere, down-to-earth guy whom I identify with on a personal level. He never could have imagined falling in love with a princess from a completely different era. I believe the show has an extremely unique plot as although Dhruv and Tara’s worlds differ completely they end up being attracted to each other. I hope the viewers will enjoy watching the show as much as we have enjoyed bringing it to life."

Riya Sharma, who essays the role of Princess Tarapriya, says about her experience, "Dhruv Tara is a timeless love story that challenges the boundaries of time and showcases how love can conquer all obstacles. Being a part of this show was an incredible experience, and playing the character of Tara was like embarking on a journey through history. It was a joy to bring to life a character from a different era and to portray the various emotions and challenges that she faces as she navigates through a new world.”

Don’t miss the premiere of Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare on 20th February at 8 PM, airing Monday - Saturday only on Sony SAB