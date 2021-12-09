If asked I can romance a tree as well: Meet actor Shagun Pandey

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the actors who has been experimenting with roles and looks in each project. From Santoshi Maa to Badho Bahu to Tujhse Hai Raabta to Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye to now playing the lead role as Meet Alhawat, Shagun is surely leaving no stones unturned to create a mark in the industry.

Hence, we asked Shagun if he thinks that he is in the best phase of his career. She replied, “Well, I don’t think so. I have a long journey ahead. This is the first time I got an opportunity to play a solo lead. I want to play all kinds of roles and don’t want to restrict myself to a particular genre. I want to be an all-rounder and explore as an actor.”

We asked what kind of response he has been receiving from the masses on being part of Meet. She shared, “The response has been great until now. After Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, this is my second show with Shashi Sumeet. Working with them feels like home. I am happy that they thought I am apt for the role. This is my first show as a solo hero and I am quite happy with my character.”

Shagun is paired opposite Ashi Singh in the show who plays the tomboy, hence we asked him how easy or difficult it is to romance with a tomboy, he replied, “I don’t think it's difficult. As an actor it's my job to perform. If I am asked I can romance with a tree and when you have a good actor in front of you it gets all the easier.”

On working with Ashi, he said, “Ashi is a strong minded person who knows her craft well. She understands the deapth of the scenes well.”