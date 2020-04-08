If I ever do Bigg Boss, then you can guess that there is some big trouble in my life: Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the most talented and popular couples of television. They are currently making the most of the quarantine period by spending quality time with each other.

Divyanka was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she played Ishita Bhalla. Divyanka also made her web debut recently in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

In an interaction with a media portal, Divyanka was asked if she would like to be a contestant on Bigg Boss. To this, the actress said, 'I doubt. If I ever do Bigg Boss then you can guess that there is some big trouble in my life. With due respect to the makers, everyone must be really working hard. All those who go to the show, who make them but everyone has different taste buds. I also have few comfort zones in working as well as watching shows. I find Bigg Boss too stressful. The contestants as well as the people who watch look stressed out. And I can't handle all the fights that happen.'

On participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Divyanka said that she would totally love to do it. She always wanted to do the show but because of her slipped disc issue she is a bit scared and also she doesn't know swimming and cannot eat insects as she is a vegetarian. But would love to do it anyway.

Credits: Pinkvilla