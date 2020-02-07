If I ever go in the Bigg Boss house, I will keep my sanity: Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani made his debut with Balaji Telefilms' Kartika on Hungama TV. He then appeared in other popular shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

In an interaction with media portal, the actor spoke to about the current season of Colors reality show Bigg Boss, his favourite contestant, and more...



Do you watch Bigg Boss 13?



Yes. This season is one of the best, I guess, and everyone is playing well. The show even got an extension which usually doesn’t happen much. So hats off to Colors and the contestants inside. Everyone's playing well and it's good to see their point of view.



Who’s your favorite contestant from this season?



I like Sidharth, Rashami and Arti. I don’t want to take sides. That house is very difficult to live in and I think everyone has different temperament, behavioral pattern, they are different people. People will like someone more, some one less but having said that I think Sidharth and Shehnaz are playing well. Not because they are most popular or something but because they have maintained their place right from the start. These people have been like this from the start.



Do you think you can be one of the contestant?



I don't know, I have gone inside for a couple of hours and it was fun. But if I stay there for 120 days then I don’t know how fun that will be. I am sure I will end up doing the same thing what everyone else is doing. Still I think if I ever go in the Bigg Boss house, I will keep my sanity.



Who do you see as the winner?



I think it can be anyone from Rashami, Sidharth and Shehnaz. Asim also has a great chance, it will also depend on what they will do in the last two weeks because the voting depends on that.

