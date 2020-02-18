If I open my mouth, I’ll bring here your mother, father and sister’s deeds: Neha Kakkar LASHES out at ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli

MUMBAI: Celebrities relationship either ends up in getting hitched or break-ups and sometimes, the breakups can get very ugly. One of the couples that had an extremely ugly breakup is singing sensation Neha Kakkar and actor boy friend Himansh Kohli. The duo painted the town red with their love and romance; however, things took a u-turn when they decided to part ways. Neha occasionally expressed her feelings post break-up on social media and was also spotted breaking down on Sony TV’s Indian Idol several times.

Himansh have finally spoken to media about his break-up and how took a toll on him. In an interview to leading media portal, Himansh said, “ I took a holiday and went to London, my sister joined me there. I was constantly in the news because each time she posted something, I would be trolled. I felt like I was in everyone’s bad books and was even losing confidence to talk to women. I went to places where I could meditate. One thing that really hurt me was people accusing me of using her; I just couldn’t understand that”

He further added, “Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front”

Neha Kakkar have responded very strongly to Himansh’s interviews. She has put up an open warning that if she would speak-up his entire family can be exposed. Hours after Himansh’s interview, Neha took to Instagram to post a befitting message.

